Angela left college in 2008 where she qualified as a beauty therapist and went on to work at Champneys where she did facials, but after realising that she was not passionate about the work she was doing, she jumped into the world of salons.

Beauty by Angela shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards Pictured: Angela Conroy

Earlier this year Angela entered into the UK Hair and Beauty Awards and she came 23rd in the Best Brows category and she also found herself shortlisted in the categories for SPMU Artist of the Year and Best Brows SPMU.

Angela said: ‘I knew I had to make a change and better myself, so I made my plans to set up on my own from home. My self-employment journey is going really well, I always strive to be the best version of me and my business.