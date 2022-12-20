Portsmouth hair and beauty business is finalist for UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2022
A hair and beauty business has been named finalist in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2022.
Beauty by Angela has been named one of the shortlisted businesses for the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2022 and owner, Angela Conroy, has been left delighted to be recognised for her work in the industry.
Angela left college in 2008 where she qualified as a beauty therapist and went on to work at Champneys where she did facials, but after realising that she was not passionate about the work she was doing, she jumped into the world of salons.
She worked at a salon in Leeds for six months and then went on to a salon in Liverpool for nine months, before moving back to Portsmouth, where she wanted to focus on instant beauty treatments such as lashes and eyebrows.
Earlier this year Angela entered into the UK Hair and Beauty Awards and she came 23rd in the Best Brows category and she also found herself shortlisted in the categories for SPMU Artist of the Year and Best Brows SPMU.
Angela said: ‘I knew I had to make a change and better myself, so I made my plans to set up on my own from home. My self-employment journey is going really well, I always strive to be the best version of me and my business.
‘I feel very proud of myself and how far I have come since going out alone and knowing that people recognise myself and my work in my city is amazing.’