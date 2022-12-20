Southsea's LifeHouse receives early Christmas present with Freedom of the City award

The organisation is a kitchen that offers free hot breakfasts or brunch every Wednesday from 9am, and hot dinners every Thursday from 6pm to people who are sleeping rough, sofa surfing or are just generally struggling financially and need some extra support.

It also accepts donations of warm clothes, shoes, sleeping bags, coats, socks and essentials for people who are homeless.

Lifehouse receive the Freedom of the City Award. Pictured, left to right: Hilary Lockhart (Breakfast Chef), Hannah Cooper (Venue Team Manager and Margot's Mum), Baby Margot, Maggie Aquilina (Dining Room Supervisor), Helen Robinson (Pastor), Mike Morell (LifeHouse Manager & Trustee), Raf Hrabal (Director Kanon Foodshare Pantry, Copnor), Chris Atwell (Local Councillor), Pat Jolly (LifeHouse Security) and Karl March (Breakfast Chef).

It was awarded with the Freedom of the City award, presented to them by Portsmouth city councillor Chris Attwell on December 15.

The Freedom of the City award recognises people or groups that have done something top help others in the community.

Mike Morell, manager at The LifeHouse, said: ‘I really had the best team, because through the pandemic we kept going. It was a great team effort, we worked and had drivers taking hot food and food parcels out in the community, and we did takeaway. I am very proud of my team. They worked hard throughout, we did have to shield some of our team but they did great and we have done ourselves proud.’

