Southsea's LifeHouse receives early Christmas present with Freedom of the City award
A charity has received an early Christmas gift as it has been recognised for its work in Portsmouth during the pandemic.
The LifeHouse in Southsea, has been recognised for its efforts to maintain its work during the pandemic, as they worked throughout the lockdowns to ensure that people experiencing homelessness were looked after.
The organisation is a kitchen that offers free hot breakfasts or brunch every Wednesday from 9am, and hot dinners every Thursday from 6pm to people who are sleeping rough, sofa surfing or are just generally struggling financially and need some extra support.
It also accepts donations of warm clothes, shoes, sleeping bags, coats, socks and essentials for people who are homeless.
The team at the kitchen managed to continue their work despite the pandemic and opened as much as they could to help homeless people who were cut off from the world more than ever, and they have been recognised for their selfless work.
It was awarded with the Freedom of the City award, presented to them by Portsmouth city councillor Chris Attwell on December 15.
The Freedom of the City award recognises people or groups that have done something top help others in the community.
Mike Morell, manager at The LifeHouse, said: ‘I really had the best team, because through the pandemic we kept going. It was a great team effort, we worked and had drivers taking hot food and food parcels out in the community, and we did takeaway. I am very proud of my team. They worked hard throughout, we did have to shield some of our team but they did great and we have done ourselves proud.’
Mike said that since the pandemic, the need for their service has increase significantly, with more people needing support with food and tackling isolation which stems from the lockdowns.
He added: ‘We had a local lad come in who was rough sleeping and he was out there sleeping without a sleeping bag, and I don’t know how he got by. He had a tent but we gave them some food and a hot dinner, and a camping stove.’