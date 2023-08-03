The homes and garden retailer confirmed that it has filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators (NOI) – meaning the business will collapse if another sollution is not found. There are several Wilko stores in Hampshire, including in Portsmouth city centre, Fareham, Waterlooville and Havant.

The company’s CEO cited “mounting cash pressures” and said he had “no choice” but to take the action.

Wilko bosses has warned the business is at risk of collapse. Pic: Michael Gillen

Wilko CEO Mark Jackson said: “While we can confirm we’ve had a significant level of interest, including indicative offers that we believe would meet all our financial criteria to recapitalise the business, at present, we don’t today have an offer that provides the necessary liquidity in the time we have available, given the mounting cash pressures we’re faced with.

“Unfortunately, with this in mind, today we’re having to take the difficult decision to file an NOI. We’ll continue to progress discussions with interested parties with the aim of completing a transaction which preserves the business and will encourage those interested parties we’re in discussions with to move as fast as possible.

The discount brand currently has stores in Arundel Street in the centre of Portsmouth, The Meridian Shopping Centre in Havant, Dukes Walk in Waterlooville, Market Quay Shopping Centre in West Street, Fareham, and other locations across Hampshire. The move would come as a further blow for the county’s high streets.

Jackson added: "We continue to believe that our robust turnaround plan, with significant re-stabilisation cost savings in progress, will deliver a profitable wilko and maximise the significant opportunities that we know exist. We’re a £1.2bn turnover business with strong presence on UK high streets through our 400 stores, online at wilko.com and through our great value wilko own brand products, serving local communities with their everyday household and garden needs for over 90 years.