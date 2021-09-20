Gary Rees, head of Organisation Studies and Human Resource Management in the University of Portsmouth’s Business School

Gary Rees, head of organisation studies and human resource management at the University of Portsmouth’s Business School, is one of just a handful of people in the UK to be awarded Chartered Companion by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD).

He is also the first staff member to pick up the award at the University of Portsmouth.

Gary is a key figure of human resource management, and has led CIPD programmes at the University of Portsmouth Business School for two decades, helping educate thousands of students.

Gary said: ‘It is an honour and privilege to receive the highest accolade and recognition from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.

‘Portsmouth Business School has an excellent reputation nationally and internationally for delivering first class human resource education, and I am immensely proud to be part of that.’

Chartered Companion is one of the highest levels of recognition in the world of human resources and people development.

Chartered Companions are described by the CIPD as ‘exceptional leaders who have a proven track record within organisations and have demonstrated exceptional impact on the profession over their careers’.

The awards are the highest accolade and level of membership awarded by the CIPD professional body and the selection of individuals to enter this group is made directly by the CIPD Board.

Gary said he is looking forward to publishing his next book, Management and Organisational Behaviour.