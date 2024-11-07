Cruise ships and cross-channel ferries will soon be able to connect to shore power at Portsmouth International Port, aimed at improving air quality in the city.

The Sea Change Project, developed over the past three years, will allow ships to draw electricity directly from the port. This will enable them to switch off their engines while docked and operate on battery power when entering and leaving Portsmouth Harbour.

Starting next spring, up to three ships at a time will be able to plug in and access electricity derived from renewable sources.

Port director Mike Sellers said that the Portsmouth City Council-owned port is “leading the way” in sustainability, noting that this “is the single biggest project we’ve ever undertaken”. He added: “We want to ensure that not only are we green in terms of our credentials, but we want to be good neighbours to the city and improve air quality also.”

Sellers also highlighted lobbying efforts by the British Ports Association to reduce or eliminate value-added tax on maritime electricity—a tax not applied in European countries that have more quickly adopted hybrid or fully electric ferries. Removing VAT, he said, would “encourage that clean growth”.

Brittany Ferries, a key partner in the Sea Change Project, has invested €550m to renew five vessels in its fleet, including two new LNG-electric hybrid ferries based in Portsmouth, which will be the main users of the shore power system.

Funding for the Sea Change Project includes £19.8m from the Department for Transport and £4.6m from Portsmouth City Council, along with an additional £3m from the council to secure the required power supply.

Councillor Kimberly Barrett, cabinet member for climate change and greening the city, said the project will make “large strides” towards the council’s net zero target. “We’re constantly looking at what we can make changes to, we’re still trying to hit that 2030 target – we’ll see what comes from the government because there needs to be green investment.”

Labour MP for Portsmouth North Amanda Martin praised the project as a “brilliant example” of cooperation between the public and private sectors and acknowledged Syd Rapson, former councillor and MP, who played a key role in keeping the port in public hands.

When asked if the government should play a larger role in accelerating similar projects, she responded, “Absolutely, and I do believe that Ed Miliband [Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero] is looking at that.”

Martin further noted that such investments might be “more difficult” for privately owned ports, as the port’s public ownership fosters trust, attracting business partners “opposed to the competition in the market”.

In addition to enhancing air quality for Portsmouth residents, the Sea Change Project is expected to prevent around 20,000 tonnes of CO2e emissions by 2027.