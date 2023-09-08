Watch more videos on Shots!

Portsmouth International Port will be hosting the event on October 7 between 10am and 4pm – showcasing the cutting-edge carbon-neutral terminal extension. It was made possible following an £11.25m investment through the government’s levelling up fund to transform the city’s tourism industry. Construction took 18 months to complete

Mike Sellers, port director at Portsmouth International Port said: "Our new terminal extension follows a number of significant infrastructure projects to position Portsmouth as not only one of the UK’s leading ports, but a global one too. We want to show the people of Portsmouth and the surrounding areas the results of our ambitious plans for growth, and I can't wait for them to see the new building.”

The new terminal at Portsmouth International Port. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images.

Residents, families and staff will all be invited to enjoy an array of exhibitions from port partners. Interactive stands and behind-the-scenes access to port operations will also be on offer. Portico staff will be bringing a wide range of equipment for interactive demonstrations, with a whole host of interesting vessels and activities for children.

The new terminal offers a variety of environmental features which aim to make the port one of the most sustainable in the UK.

These features include using sea water to heat and cool the building, wind and solar technology, and internal and external living walls to help purify the air. More energy is generated from the building than it consumes, with the terminal soon going from being net carbon neutral to carbon positive.

The new terminal at Portsmouth International Port has finally been completed. From L to R: Jason Ellam-Brown, principal project manager, Mike Sellers, Portsmouth International Port director, Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth North MP, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson and Andrew Williamson, head of cruise and ferry at the port.

The first passengers aboard high-end cruise ships used the terminal for the first time in August. Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, the cabinet member responsible for the port, said: “Last year's port open day was a massive success, with over 900 people attending.

"The range of exhibitors, along with fantastic displays on the quayside made it an inspirational day out for all the family.