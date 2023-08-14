News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth International Port transformed after sophisticated solar power system installed

Cutting-edge solar panels have been installed at Portsmouth International Port as part of an “ambitious” environmental project.
By Freddie Webb
Published 14th Aug 2023, 09:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 09:58 BST

The solar and battery system is now fully operational after an extensive installation process. In total, the ground breaking system comprises of 2,660 solar panels and covers 35 per cent of the site’s electricity.

Councillor Kimberly Barrett, cabinet member for climate change and environment, said: "It's great to see this project switched on and using greener energy to power such an important part of Portsmouth. This will reduce carbon emissions by 239 tonnes, a huge step in the right direction for our Net Zero Carbon by 2030 target."

A major solar power project has been completed at Portsmouth International Port.
Managed by teams at Portsmouth City Council (PCC), and installed by Custom Solar alongside engineers at the port, the project began with setting up roof-mounted solar panels across several buildings. Storage for the large batteries was also created, and the last piece of the scheme was finished in July.

It is the first time solar canopies have been used at a UK port. The upgraded connection to the national grid allows for a 1.2 megawatt peak system.

PCC’s aim is to make the port net carbon neutral. The solar system is complimented with an onsite battery with a capacity of 1.3 megawatt hours – the equivalent of powering a typical home for four months.

Renewable energy, which would otherwise be exported to the local electricity network, will be redirected to the port’s buildings when required. Power will be stored during periods of low pricing.

Elly Howe, the port’s environmental and sustainability coordinator, said: “This huge solar installation and battery storage facility will help the port reach our ambitious sustainability goals. Energy consumption at the port is already down 33 per cent on last year so I’m excited to see what we can achieve in the future.

“Along with our project partners, I’d like also like to thank Brittany Ferries, the port’s biggest customer, for helping to accommodate the work throughout some of the busiest times of the year.”

Gary Sucharewycz, development director at Custom Solar, added: "Portsmouth City Council are very forward thinking in their renewable ambitions and we are very proud to have supported them by developing and delivering this major solar and storage project. The project demonstrates how solar can be integrated into areas of land in busy operational sites such as this and we look forward to working with the council on future projects."

