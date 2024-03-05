Boba Bloom , a chain specialising in bubble teas and Japanese soufflé pancakes will open its fifth location at 5 Arundel Street, Portsmouth, on Saturday, March 9. The first customers to visit will be rewarded with free drinks and discounts.

Writing on Facebook, a Boba Bloom spokesperson said: "The wait is over. We are pleased to announce the grand opening of our fifth location. Join us this Saturday for a grand unveiling of flavour and elegance. Indulge in our signature bubble teas and Japanese soufflé pancakes as we celebrate the opening of our fifth branch, in Portsmouth. Be one of the first 20 guests to enjoy a complimentary drink, and revel in 50 per cent on all bubble teas thereafter. Don’t miss out on this exclusive offer."