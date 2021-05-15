Portsmouth manufacturer Magma Global completes 'globally significant' delivery of pipe to Gulf of Mexico

Magma Global delivered the world’s most advanced oil riser pipe to HWCG, a Houston based consortium of major oil operators, for an emergency system to be used in case of an oil well incident such as BP’s Macondo disaster.

HWCG commissioned Magma Global, a manufacturer of carbon-fibre composite m-pipe that operates from Trafalgar Wharf, to make a high pressure, high temperature flexible pipe for the rapid deployment emergency well containment system.

The project is a major milestone in the global oil and composite manufacturing industries and its success relied upon a huge number of local companies and dedication from Magma’s staff.

More than 12 local companies and manufacturers supported the project.

Martin Jones, CEO at Magma Global said: ‘This is a bittersweet success for Magma. We are proud to supply the first composite flexible riser for high pressure, high temperature hydrocarbons, yet we hope it will never have to be used.

‘Nevertheless, this project represents a huge success for Portsmouth. We manufactured the pipe during lockdown and our team have shown huge dedication to getting it done.

‘We had to introduce much longer working days so that smaller teams could work together without the risk of transmitting the virus and stopped all social activity such as eating together at lunch times.

‘The team spirit and dedication shown by everyone has been inspirational over this last difficult year.

‘We must also thank all the local companies that helped us deliver the project. It is globally and environmentally significant and we could not have done it without everyone’s incredible support.’

HWCG is a deepwater oil and gas emergency response consortium established for the U.S. Gulf of Mexico following the Macondo blowout incident in 2010.

Mitch Guinn, technical director for HWCG said: ‘The addition of Magma’s composite m-pipe is a huge benefit. We hope this work will open the doors to future applications of this breakthrough technology.’

Companies involved in the project included: Portchester facilities of Victrex plc and GM Lifting, ICEE and Grindle Engineering Services in Waterlooville, PRS Machining in Gosport, LGS in Fareham, MLUK and RRS Group in Portsmouth, Jarret Scaffolding in Fareham, Baker Trayte Marine in Southsea, InXpress South Downs in Havant and P&M Packing in Eastleigh.

