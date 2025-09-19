Portsmouth marina site included in portfolio sale

CBRE has advised Mansford, the UK-based operational real estate fund manager, on the sale of boatfolk, its national coastal marina portfolio, to Premier Marinas for an undisclosed sum.

The marinas are strategically situated around the UK coastline, including Haslar Marina in Portsmouth. The others include Southampton, Portland, Weymouth, East Cowes, Bangor, Bristol, Conwy, North Shields, Penart, and Rhu.

The transaction represents the successful culmination of a focused investment strategy initiated in 2015. Mansford consolidated and upgraded the portfolio of 11 coastal marina assets, creating a leading premium national network serving a community of over 4,000 berth holders, underscoring the firm's capability to identify, deploy capital and realise complex operational real estate investments.

Charles Knight, Founding Partner at Mansford, said: “We are proud to have created a market-leading business in boatfolk. Our approach has always been to build institutional-quality assets. We are delighted that boatfolk is joining Premier’s stable of best-in-class investments to form the UK’s leading marina business.”

David Batchelor, chairman of high growth markets at CBRE, which advised Mansford on the sale, added: “Mansford have built an exceptional portfolio and brand since establishing boatfolk in 2015. It’s been exciting to have worked with Mansford and the boatfolk team throughout their ownership and we look forward to seeing it enter its next phase of growth.”