Small businesses and entrepreneurs are being invited to apply for a new scheme to secure temporary short term leases in a Portsmouth shopping centre.

Portsmouth City Council, in conjunction with Cascades Shopping Centre and Flude Property Consultants, have introduced the Portsmouth Pop Up shop scheme to help give new and developing businesses the chance to trade in a high street location with heavy footfall. Since the pandemic there has been a rise in new businesses but most retail outlets require a long term lease which may not be viable. This scheme will require them to commit to the pop-up shops, that will open in spring 2024, for a minimum of six weeks.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council with responsibility for economic development said: “Part of the council's plan to regenerate our high streets involves re-imagining the offer for residents whilst developing economic activities that support our local economy. The Portsmouth Pop Up aims to encourage creativity and innovation and support local start-ups, entrepreneurs and small businesses to grow by providing them with an opportunity to trial business concepts in a low-risk environment."

Andrew Philip, Centre Manager of Cascades, is "especially pleased" that the centre will be hosting small businesses as part of the Portsmouth Pop Up shop scheme.

The pop up shops will be housed within Cascades. Andrew Philip, the centre manager at the shopping centre said: “Cascades is especially pleased to be host to the Portsmouth Pop Up, as it will provide small and start up business with the exposure to a high footfall shopping precinct far sooner than perhaps was previously thought possible, whilst providing a "point of interest retailer" for our customers to discover something a little different.”

While the pop up shops will provide a short term commitment for the small businesses, the longer term aim is for them to be successful enough to become a permanent fixture in the shopping centre. Alice Masterman, a surveyor at Flude said: “Looking forward, we hope that the businesses are successful and secure a longer-term lease in the centre or local area. We also hope other landlords might see this initiative and copy this model in other areas to help support independent occupiers and avoid long-term vacancies.”