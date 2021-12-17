Gareth Roberts receives the IPIA’s Manufacturer of the Year Award from Kevin O'Donnell, Xerox Graphic Communications Marketing Manager, on behalf of Bishops Printers.

Print and mailing company, Bishops Printers Ltd, has won ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ from the Independent Print Industries Association.

At the Recognising Excellence Awards at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Stratford Upon Avon on December 2, managing director Gareth Roberts received the award for the company’s success over the last 12 months.

Gareth said that for the 180 staff employed at their site on Walton Road, Drayton, being recognised for excellence by their peers at the Independent Print Industries Association is a real accolade.

He said: ‘The way the staff have rallied round, dug deep and adapted this year has made the difference to the level of service we’ve been able to give our customers.

‘I’m incredibly grateful to them, and thankful for the support we’ve received from our customers and suppliers.’

The family-run business was established in 1986, and provides print and mailing services for a customer base that supports a wide range of sectors across the UK. At its height, Bishops was generating a turnover of £26 million, printing 288 million sheets of paper a year with its workforce of more than 250.

Bishops works to provide print, mailing and design services across sectors including: pharmaceutical, professional sports clubs, charities, education, manufacturing and hospitality.

It focuses on delivering quality printing at a fair price, along with friendly and efficient customer service, which has helped it to achieve a place in the top 100 print businesses in the UK.

Aware of the impact that printing has on the environment, Bishops promises to minimise its environmental impact as much as possible. It only uses FSC certified paper which has been sourced from sustainably managed forests, all waste paper is recycled and it offsets 2,842 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year with the 124 solar panels on its roof.

The company was hit hard during the pandemic, and like many other businesses it is still recovering. Gareth said that Bishops is now hiring again, and its capital investment plans for 2022 include new and improved facilities for its award-winning team.