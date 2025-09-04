Portsmouth producer helps local businesses harness the power of creative AI

Portsmouth-based Team360Media is helping local businesses stay ahead of the curve by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence in video and image production.

With AI transforming industries worldwide, many small business owners are left wondering how to keep up—or even where to start. For Team360Media's Martin May-Clingo, who began using AI tools in 2022, the potential is clear: “AI unlocks a new level of creativity and efficiency that used to be out of reach for smaller businesses,” he says.

Martin’s roots in photography stretch back to the days of darkrooms and black & white film. He’s worked with some of the world’s leading photographic brands and was invited to Kodak’s global headquarters in New York. That company’s failure to adapt to digital photography, he warns, is a cautionary tale for today’s businesses.

“Kodak was a giant, but it ignored the digital shift—and paid the price. AI is that kind of tectonic shift. Businesses that adapt will thrive; those that don’t may be left behind,” he adds.

Team360Media

Martin is a partner at Team360Media.com, where he uses cutting-edge AI tools to produce videos, product imagery, advertising content, and social media visuals. His focus is on making these tools accessible and effective for local businesses and the wider region.

Many may have experimented with tools like ChatGPT or AI image generators, but Martin says, “There’s a big difference between dabbling and using AI strategically. That’s where my experience comes in—I help clients get professional, brand-consistent results.”

With AI accelerating fast, Martin believes local businesses can’t afford to stand still:

“AI isn’t just for the big brands anymore. Whether you run a SME, a fashion boutique, or a consultancy, smart use of AI can help you punch above your weight.”