Lakeside North Harbour based Carrington West claimed the top UK Employer of the Year accolade at The Investors in People Awards 2022 in London. The ceremony covers the top companies which are committed to putting their employees and people management practices at the forefront of their business philosophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The technical recruitment business, founded in 2011, also claimed an employee engagement award. Managing director James Fernandes thanked his ‘fantastic team’, ‘trusted clients, and suppliers’, IIP practitioner Cath Parish, and the judging panel for the stunning achievement.

The Carrington West team outside Lakeside North Harbour. They were crowned the UK Employer of the Year in a prestigious award ceremony.

He said: ‘We are truly humbled to be recognised by Investors in People as “UK Employer of the Year”. Being able to bring back to Portsmouth two awards is very special.

‘Each and every member of our team deserves recognition for our positive culture, and the high level of trust that exists within our business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Our senior team, Simon Gardiner, Alex Kerr, Nick Rowe, Blayne Cahill, Gavin Hills and I are passionate about creating an environment that is built on being better; being better employers so our teams could be better both professionally and personally, and in turn, our service offer could be the best.

‘The Investors in People framework has helped us maintain this focus as we have grown quickly over the past few years.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrington West was critically acclaimed in the recruitment industry awards held in November – being recognised for their learning and development programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investors In People is an accreditation agency which aims to provide businesses frameworks for happy, healthy and productive work environments. It has worked with more than 11 million people and 50,000 business since it was founded.

CEO Paul Devoy said: ‘The Investors in People Awards 2022 marks a new chapter for us. We came together again after three years in our biggest celebration of exemplary leaders and organisations who have transformed themselves into a force of good despite the challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad