Tourists have flocked to Portsmouth this summer to enjoy our many seafront attractions – and returning vistitors will have noticed some new places to eat and drink.
While recent years have proved difficult for business owners across the hospitality sector, some intrepid entrepeneurs have realised their dreams by opening new restaurants and bars in and around the city.
We’ve put together a list of some of the food and drink establishments which opened in the Portsmouth area this summer – and were previously featured in The News.
Here are 13 places to eat and drink which are new to Hampshire – or have re-opened following rennovation – for summer 2023:
2. Florio's D'Italia - 119 High Street, Old Portsmouth
Florio’s D’Italia, a pizzeria and deli, opened its doors for the first time today on Tuesday, August 1 after moving from a smaller unit in a Copnor industrial estate. The new premises was formerly the Duke of Buckingham pub, which closed last year. Florio’s now occupies the lower floor of the historic building while the top remains The Duke of Buckingham Hotel. Pictured: Owner Alex Florio with his son Max and daughter Izzy at Florios Old Portsmouth on Thursday 27th July 2023. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman
The Spinnaker Tower’s Sky Bar opened for business in June, with guests invited to drink cocktails against a stunning panoramic backdrop above Portsmouth. Photo: The Spinnaker Tower's Sky Bar
4. Chicken Mania - 88 Clarendon Road, Southsea
Chicken Mania opened on Saturday, June 17 after the owners of Carioca Bar and Kitchen decided to completely revamp the premises. The new eatery serves chicken based dishes with a ‘Brazilian touch’ to eat in or takeaway.
