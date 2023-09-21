Portsmouth shops: New Aldi supermarket gets opening date at The Pompey Centre which will also welcome Matalan and Home Bargains
and live on Freeview channel 276
The news comes amidst plans which will see the B&Q store at The Pompey Centre reduced in size and make way for new branches of Aldi, Matalan and Home Bargains. Contruction work on all three is currently underway and they are hiring staff. A spokesperson for the German discount retailer said the new store will create around 45 jobs for people in the area.
An Aldi spokesperson said: “Construction for our new Pompey Centre Retail Park store is progressing well as we move towards opening on Thursday, November 2 2023. This will create up to 45 jobs for the community and enable local people to shop and save closer to home.”
Matalan has said its current Station Street store will close on Saturday, September 30 and the new one will open in “mid Autumn” – with an exact date yet to be confirmed.
According to an online job advert posted on Indeed.com, the new Home Bargains store will open in January 2024.