A Portsmouth shopping centre is undergoing a transformation as three major retailers are set to open stores.

Plans to split the B&Q unit at the Pompey Centre in Dickinson Road, Southsea into four national chain shops will see the opening of Aldi, Matalan and Home Bargains at the location – and work is underway. B&Q will retain a much smaller store.

Pictures from the site show that Home Bargains is under construction and recruiting staff – and according to an online job advert posted on Indeed.com, the new store will open in January 2024.

Matalan has also begun to develop its portion of the unit, with posters showing that the fashion and homeware store is “opening soon.” A spokesperson told The News that it is set to open this Autumn, following the closure of its current shop in the city centre. Aldi’s signage at the site also shows that it is recruiting staff.

Here 9 pictures of the site undergoing redevelopment.

