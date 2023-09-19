News you can trust since 1877
Shops in Portsmouth: Pictures show transformation of The Pompey Centre's B&Q as unit makes way for Aldi, Home Bargains and Matalan stores

A Portsmouth shopping centre is undergoing a transformation as three major retailers are set to open stores.
By Joe Buncle
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 13:05 BST

Plans to split the B&Q unit at the Pompey Centre in Dickinson Road, Southsea into four national chain shops will see the opening of Aldi, Matalan and Home Bargains at the location – and work is underway. B&Q will retain a much smaller store.

NOW READ: Matalan to shut city centre ahead of relocation to Pompey Centre

Pictures from the site show that Home Bargains is under construction and recruiting staff – and according to an online job advert posted on Indeed.com, the new store will open in January 2024.

Matalan has also begun to develop its portion of the unit, with posters showing that the fashion and homeware store is “opening soon.” A spokesperson told The News that it is set to open this Autumn, following the closure of its current shop in the city centre. Aldi’s signage at the site also shows that it is recruiting staff.

You can find out more about the project here.

Here 9 pictures of the site undergoing redevelopment.

Aldi signage The Pompey Centre retail park in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing

1. New shops under construction at The Pompey Centre

Aldi signage The Pompey Centre retail park in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing

Home Bargains in development at The Pompey Centre retail park in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing

2. New shops under construction at The Pompey Centre

Home Bargains in development at The Pompey Centre retail park in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing

Aldi in development at The Pompey Centre retail park in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing

3. New shops under construction at The Pompey Centre

Aldi in development at The Pompey Centre retail park in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing

Aldi in development at The Pompey Centre retail park in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing

4. New shops under construction at The Pompey Centre

Aldi in development at The Pompey Centre retail park in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing

