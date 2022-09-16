Portsmouth support worker in the running for top award after wanting to give back to charity that helped her dad

Amber Conroy is in the running to become ‘Care Newcomer of the Year’ after a job switch that saw her exchange hairdressing for care.

The Care Newcomer of the Year Award is one of a handful of prestigious care sector awards given out by Caring Times magazine.

Amber had won the award for her role looking after adults with complex learning disabilities after making the switch to the job from hairdressing after a 10-year career.

Amber Conroy.

The support worker left hairdressing in 2021 to work with her brother at Community Integrated Care, one of the UK’s largest adult social care charities, following the sudden death of their dad.

Up to that point, she had not considered working for a social care provider but had wanted to give something back after the charity stepped in to help the family pay for their dad’s funeral.

Amber’s first role at Community Integrated Care’s ‘The Mullion’ in Portsmouth Road, Waterlooville, soon revealed a star in the making.

She quickly took on overall support of three adults with learning disabilities, ensuring that they get out into the community, enjoy hobbies and activities and generally live their best lives possible.

Amber said: ‘When I started I wanted to give Community Integrated Care something back after they helped us following my dad’s death but I had no idea how rewarding this job would be. I absolutely love it and while I do occasionally do some impromptu haircuts here at The Mullion – I’d never go back. This is my career.’

Jan Lindsay, regional manager at Community Integrated Care, said: ‘Amber is really enthusiastic, full of positivity and always helps boost team morale. She has shown real maturity and empathy in her care of a person we support who is receiving end of life care.’

The awards are designed to celebrate the very best people in the long-term care sector, the awards highlight excellence and reward those who work tirelessly to provide consistently outstanding care.