As the nation is preparing for the Queen’s funeral on Monday, a Portsmouth firm is doing its part in supporting not only the Royal Family, but also the armed forces that are set to honour the Queen in a number of ceremonies on Monday.

The Barbers, based in Pembroke Road, Old Portsmouth, is paying tribute to Her Majesty by opening their doors on Sunday exclusively for anyone in the forces getting ready for the funeral.

Ashley Caisley, a team member at The Barbers, said: ‘Our clientele is particularly based on the forces and we have had a few of the come in and say that they have had sleepless nights and have been training a lot for the funeral, and obviously we are normally closed on Sundays, but we have decided to open for them.

The Barbers in Pembroke Road, Old Portsmouth, will be opening their doors on Sunday, September 18, between 10am-1pm exclusively for HM forces who are getting ready for Queen Elizabeth II funeral on Monday. From left, barber Ashley Caisley, manager Bob Jennings and barber Pete Clements

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘We want to help get the forces in getting them ready for the funeral to send Her Majesty off properly.’

The Barbers is going to be open from 10am until 1pm and they want to help the forces and ‘show the UK and the rest of the world how immaculate our forces are.’

The team said: ‘Here at The Barbers, Old Portsmouth; We are deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. We are also seeing a real demand for members of HM forces requiring a hair cut as they prepare.’

The Barbers in Pembroke Road, Old Portsmouth, will be opening their doors on Sunday, September 18, between 10am-1pm exclusively for HM forces who are getting ready for Queen Elizabeth II funeral on Monday. Pictured is: (l-r) Pete Clements, barber, Bob Jennings, manager, and Ashley Caisley, barber.

They have suggested that if people do require a trim on Sunday, that they should arrive at The Barbers with plenty of time.