The Barbers in Old Portsmouth will open exclusively for the armed forces on Sunday
A barbers shop will be opening on Sunday as a tribute to Her Majesty – because it will only be taking appointments for the armed forces ahead of Monday’s state funeral.
As the nation is preparing for the Queen’s funeral on Monday, a Portsmouth firm is doing its part in supporting not only the Royal Family, but also the armed forces that are set to honour the Queen in a number of ceremonies on Monday.
The Barbers, based in Pembroke Road, Old Portsmouth, is paying tribute to Her Majesty by opening their doors on Sunday exclusively for anyone in the forces getting ready for the funeral.
Ashley Caisley, a team member at The Barbers, said: ‘Our clientele is particularly based on the forces and we have had a few of the come in and say that they have had sleepless nights and have been training a lot for the funeral, and obviously we are normally closed on Sundays, but we have decided to open for them.
‘We want to help get the forces in getting them ready for the funeral to send Her Majesty off properly.’
The Barbers is going to be open from 10am until 1pm and they want to help the forces and ‘show the UK and the rest of the world how immaculate our forces are.’
The team said: ‘Here at The Barbers, Old Portsmouth; We are deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. We are also seeing a real demand for members of HM forces requiring a hair cut as they prepare.’
The team will be closing their doors on Monday for the funeral, but wished to do one last kind gesture for the Monarch who devoted her life to the country.
They have suggested that if people do require a trim on Sunday, that they should arrive at The Barbers with plenty of time.
The opening on Sunday is particularly important for those who have a pivotal role in the funeral as many naval soldiers will be in London for the ceremony and proceedings throughout the day.