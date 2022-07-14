The campaign is being led by North End resident Helen King, who has the support of local traders and the Portsmouth Liberal Democrat group.

Hundreds of people have already signed a petition calling on the four big banks – HSBC, Lloyds, Natwest and Barclays – to speak to city campaigners.

The effort comes after Lloyds and Halifax last year announced their banks in London Road in North End would shut amid a decline in footfall.

Cllr Lee Hunt, left, signs a petition with Helen King, right, calling on banking bosses to talk to city leaders to try and support the re-opening of a bank in North End.

Barclays also announced it would be closing its North End branch in 2020, blaming plummeting transaction numbers for the decision.

Councillor Lee Hunt, Lib Dem councillor for Nelson Ward which covers North End, will bring a motion to Portsmouth’s next full council meeting demanding a meeting with banking bosses to see how they can support a bank returning to his ward.

Cllr Hunt said: ‘I’m really pleased residents have bought this to our attention and I’m glad to be able to raise this in the council.

‘We know that not everyone can use online banking or cash point services, and we know that not everybody can travel to Commercial Road or Cosham to use a counter service. Bringing a counter service back to North End will help local people with their day-to-day lives.