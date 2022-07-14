The News reported a spate of arsons at the playing field opposite the Hilsea Lido is giving firefighters the run around and stopping them dealing with ‘genuine emergencies’.

It comes after crews from Cosham were scrambled three times to fires near the Hilsea pump track on Monday and Tuesday.

A deodorant can that was torched on the playing fields opposite the Hilsea Lido

A group of youths, thought to be in their early teens, have been setting fire to patches of grassland and burning deodorant cans.

Cosham firefighters were called out yet again on Wednesday evening at 7.10pm to another small fire in the area – this time to bushes.

A firefighter from the station said: ‘The fire was not grass this time but was bushes – they are getting more adventurous. We used two buckets of water to put it out.

‘It would be good if police sent PCSOs to deal with it and have a presence in the area.’

Cosham firefighters arrive at the scene on Tuesday night to the arson in Hilsea

When contacted by The News on Wednesday prior to the latest fire, a police spokesman said they had not received any reports of incidents.

Asked whether any patrols would be in place on Wednesday evening, the spokesman added: ‘We’re making enquiries with the local Neighbourhood Policing Team – if we hear anything about proactive patrols in the area we will let you know.’

The News did not receive any further information on patrols from police.

It comes as the force has deployed Operation Relief to tackle a worrying surge of anti-social behaviour in Hilsea recently.

Cosham station manager Lee Sheen told The News on Wednesday before the latest fire: ‘We will always be here to respond, but deliberate acts of arson like this are a waste of our resources.

‘Each of these jobs takes time, potentially tying up engines and crews which could be needed for a genuine emergency.’

Hilsea ward councillor Scott Payter-Harris, also speaking on Wednesday, said: ‘This is just blatant arson from youngsters who are old enough to know better.

‘They’re blighting a spot lots of people use. It’s not acceptable.’

‘I’ve never had so much interaction with police.

‘It’s a perfect storm of anti-social behaviour (ASB). It’s crazy.’