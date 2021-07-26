Portsmouth tour guide publishes book giving recipes for the perfect games night Game Night Goodies

Anthony Noon, from Fareham, with his new book Game Night Goodies at its launch at Dice in Southsea. Picture by Ivan Prothero.

Anthony Noon, who is Portsmouth born and bred, created his new book dedicated to his two grandchildren alongside his full-time job as a guide at HMS Victory.

Anthony, also known as Tony, wrote the book throughout lockdown with the help of his talented partner, Katie Lawrence, who created all illustrations within Game Night Goodies.

The child-friendly book includes 36 recipes that can involve all of the family.

A recipe from Game Night Goodies written by Anthony Noon, from Fareham.

Not only does Game Night Goodies include hints and tips which can be used to tweak all provided recipes if need be, but also for running and hosting a games night - perfect for fun family time.

All recipes at the end of the book which use alcohol, can also instead be made alcohol free to suit those of all ages and preference.

Anthony, 50, said: ‘I am usually the one to do the cooking for the game nights with my friends and I usually cook bits for my grandchildren, but throughout lockdown of course I couldn’t see them in person, so a couple of people started asking for the recipes of the various things that I usually cook.

‘So, I started writing them down quite simply and sending them to people, which is then when Katie created illustrations to go alongside these recipes to jazz them up a bit - this is when I realised, I needed to up my game, to reach the standards of Katie’s illustrations!

‘This is how the book came about - the whole thing quickly escalated in scope and I am extremely happy with people’s response to the book!’

More than 700 copies of the book have already been sold on Amazon.

The official launch for Game Night Goodies was held at popular board game cafe Dice, in Albert Road, Southsea, on Sunday July 11.

As a part of the launch, a mini raffle took place where money was raised for Dice's upcoming project that is starting in the near future where gaming packs, including board games and Dungeons and Dragons, will be provided for after school clubs at local schools to help children learn how to work together.

Game Night Goodies is currently available for sale directly from Dice or from Anthony’s Ebay shop or from Amazon for £12 paperback or £8.99 Kindle. Go to amzn.to/3BJxREn for more.

