More than 80 stalls will be set up at The Mountbatten Centre, Hilsea as part of Portsmouth Vegan Festival on Sunday, April 23 from 10.30am to 4pm.

The event - hosted by Vegan Events UK - has been popular in previous years and aims to promote the very best of food made without animal products.

Photo from a previous Vegan Festival. Wendy Brown listens to Damain Eadie of Benevo vegan pet foods. Portsmouth Vegan Festival 2019, Portsmouth Guildhall. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Organisers have said ‘everyone is welcome’ and encouraged vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians, those thinking about going vegan or wanting to include more vegan products in their diet to come and explore. The 2023 lineup includes VDogs, who will be selling their range of freshly cooked to order vegan hotdogs. Also exhibiting is Iuvo Skincare, a family run natural and organic skincare company.

Alongside food sellers will be organisations such as Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust and Miracle’s Mission, a non-profit animal welfare organisation that works with sick, injured and difficult animals. There will also be a stall selling Bo’s Book, a new cook book that features simple, easy-to-follow recipes together with beautiful illustrations of dogs from Miracle’s Mission with all profits going towards the needy animals.

Entry is £4 payable on the door (with under-16s going free) or £15 for VIP tickets in advance from Eventbrite to include fast track entry and a goody bag full of vegan products, samples, discounts and offers. To find out more information please visit veganeventsuk.co.uk or find them on Facebook.