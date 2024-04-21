Visit Portsmouth has released a walking route to help people maximise and day out in the city and see the best sights on offer. The ‘Walkable Portsmouth’ route takes its followers from the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to the seafront in Southsea taking in some outstanding attractions along the way. You can find the full details of the itinerary – and make use of the Visit Portsmouth’s itinerary planner tool – on the Visit Portsmouth website.
Here are 11 scenic sights you can visit while following the ‘Walkable Portsmouth’ route:
1. Walkable Portsmouth
Here are 11 sights to see on Visit Portsmouth's recommended route. Photo: -
2. Hotwalls Studios - Old Portsmouth
Roughly a four minute walk from the cathedral is Hotwalls Studios, a centre of arts and crafts inside some of the city's historic sea defence buildings. Here, you can watch artists at work and step inside some of their galleries. Photo: HS
3. The Camber
Next up is The Camber Dock, a vital part of Portsmouth's heritage as home to the city's oldest commercial docks. A variety of fresh fish and seafood are available to buy at the quaysides. Photo: -
4. The Royal Garrison Church
Next up is Southea’s roofless Royal Garrison Church. During its rich history, the church has acted as a 13th century hospital, a Tudor armoury, and the site of the royal wedding between Charles II and Catherine of Braganza in 1662 Photo: Keith Woodland