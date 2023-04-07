But a great day out in the island city doesn’t need to cost a fortune. That’s why I decided to see what I could do on a free day out in Portsmouth.

Portsdown Hill

Activities to do for free in Portsmouth Pictured: News Reporter, Joe Buncle at Portsdown Hill, Portsmouth on Wednesday 5th April 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman

For some of the best views of the city, why not take a stroll up Portsdown Hill? There are some scenic walks on offer across the hill, much of which is designated as an area Site of Special Scientific Interest thanks to its abundance of wildlife.

Fort Nelson

Entry is free of charge at the impressive and historic Fort Nelson. Visitors can explore the extensive Royal Armouries collection and watch some of the incredible artillery in action during regular live firing demonstrations, as well as learning the fascinating history of the fort’s use as a military base.

Victoria Park

Activities to do for free in Portsmouth Pictured: News Reporter, Joe Buncle enjoying the view at Portsdown Hill, Portsmouth on Wednesday 5th April 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman

In Anglesea Road, Landport, Victoria Park has been free for public recreation for over 140 years and houses naval memorials, a picturesque fountain and an aviary filled with exotic birds. The aviary is currently closed as part of an ongoing National Lottery funded renovation project, and the birds are currently housed at College Park.

Southsea Common

Southsea Common is a fantastic green space a stone's throw from the seafront in Southsea. It provides a venue for some of the city’s most popular events and festivals like Victorious Festival each summer, but is also used by dog walkers and joggers all year round.

The millennium promenade

People enjoying some fine weather on Southsea Beach.

The Millennium Promenade is a 3km walking route which takes those who follow it across Portsmouth’s historic waterfront. Follow the anchors imprinted in the pavement and you’ll find yourself passing landmark like the Spinnaker Tower, Clarence Pier and the Round and Square towers in Old Portsmouth. Start your free tour of the city by finding the first anchor at Spur Redoubt near Clarence Pier.

A trip to the beach

A day out in Portsmouth would be incomplete without a trip to one of Portsmouth’s many beaches. Skim a stone, build a sandcastle or simply lie in the sun, weather permitting. I opted for Southsea Beach which is flanked by Clarence Pier and South Parade Pier, but there are quieter beaches on offer if you delve further along the coastline.

Royal Garrison church

Henry VIII is said to have watched the Mary Rose sink from Southsea Castle in 1545. The castle is now open to the public and free to visit between April and October.

Southea’s roofless Royal Garrison Church recently reopened to the public. Step inside and explore the extensive refurbishment which includes restored pews, organ pipes and regimental banners. In it’s rich history, the church has a 13th century hospital, a Tudor armoury, and the site of a royal wedding between Charles II and Catherine of Braganza in 1662.

Southsea Castle

Pictured is: The Royal Garrison Church Picture: Keith Woodland

