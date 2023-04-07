News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
Things to do in Portsmouth: I visited the city's best free attractions including Fort Nelson, Southsea Castle and Royal Garrison Church

Portsmouth has plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained this Easter holiday break. Some exciting attractions have recently come to the city including Dive The Mary Rose 4D at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and the upside-down house at Clarence Pier.

By Joe Buncle
Published 7th Apr 2023, 12:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 12:50 BST

But a great day out in the island city doesn’t need to cost a fortune. That’s why I decided to see what I could do on a free day out in Portsmouth.

Portsdown Hill

Activities to do for free in Portsmouth Pictured: News Reporter, Joe Buncle at Portsdown Hill, Portsmouth on Wednesday 5th April 2023 Picture: Habibur RahmanActivities to do for free in Portsmouth Pictured: News Reporter, Joe Buncle at Portsdown Hill, Portsmouth on Wednesday 5th April 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
    For some of the best views of the city, why not take a stroll up Portsdown Hill? There are some scenic walks on offer across the hill, much of which is designated as an area Site of Special Scientific Interest thanks to its abundance of wildlife.

    Fort Nelson

    Entry is free of charge at the impressive and historic Fort Nelson. Visitors can explore the extensive Royal Armouries collection and watch some of the incredible artillery in action during regular live firing demonstrations, as well as learning the fascinating history of the fort’s use as a military base.

    Victoria Park

    Activities to do for free in Portsmouth Pictured: News Reporter, Joe Buncle enjoying the view at Portsdown Hill, Portsmouth on Wednesday 5th April 2023 Picture: Habibur RahmanActivities to do for free in Portsmouth Pictured: News Reporter, Joe Buncle enjoying the view at Portsdown Hill, Portsmouth on Wednesday 5th April 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
    In Anglesea Road, Landport, Victoria Park has been free for public recreation for over 140 years and houses naval memorials, a picturesque fountain and an aviary filled with exotic birds. The aviary is currently closed as part of an ongoing National Lottery funded renovation project, and the birds are currently housed at College Park.

    Southsea Common

    Southsea Common is a fantastic green space a stone's throw from the seafront in Southsea. It provides a venue for some of the city’s most popular events and festivals like Victorious Festival each summer, but is also used by dog walkers and joggers all year round.

    The millennium promenade

    People enjoying some fine weather on Southsea Beach.People enjoying some fine weather on Southsea Beach.
    The Millennium Promenade is a 3km walking route which takes those who follow it across Portsmouth’s historic waterfront. Follow the anchors imprinted in the pavement and you’ll find yourself passing landmark like the Spinnaker Tower, Clarence Pier and the Round and Square towers in Old Portsmouth. Start your free tour of the city by finding the first anchor at Spur Redoubt near Clarence Pier.

    A trip to the beach

    A day out in Portsmouth would be incomplete without a trip to one of Portsmouth’s many beaches. Skim a stone, build a sandcastle or simply lie in the sun, weather permitting. I opted for Southsea Beach which is flanked by Clarence Pier and South Parade Pier, but there are quieter beaches on offer if you delve further along the coastline.

    Royal Garrison church

    Henry VIII is said to have watched the Mary Rose sink from Southsea Castle in 1545. The castle is now open to the public and free to visit between April and October.Henry VIII is said to have watched the Mary Rose sink from Southsea Castle in 1545. The castle is now open to the public and free to visit between April and October.
    Southea’s roofless Royal Garrison Church recently reopened to the public. Step inside and explore the extensive refurbishment which includes restored pews, organ pipes and regimental banners. In it’s rich history, the church has a 13th century hospital, a Tudor armoury, and the site of a royal wedding between Charles II and Catherine of Braganza in 1662.

    Southsea Castle

    Follow in the footsteps of King Henry VIII by visiting Southsea Castle, the spot from which he is said to have watched The Mary Rose sink in 1545 during the Battle of the Solent. The castle’s ramparts are open to the public between April and October.

    Pictured is: The Royal Garrison Church Picture: Keith WoodlandPictured is: The Royal Garrison Church Picture: Keith Woodland
    Located in Portchester - just outside Portsmouth - Fort Nelson is free to visit and is home to some of the Royal Armouries' national collection of historic weapons and artillery.Located in Portchester - just outside Portsmouth - Fort Nelson is free to visit and is home to some of the Royal Armouries' national collection of historic weapons and artillery.
    Beginning in Southsea near at Spur Redoubt near Clarence Pier, this 3km route lets walkers take in views of Old Portsmouth, the Camber and Gunwharf Quays.Beginning in Southsea near at Spur Redoubt near Clarence Pier, this 3km route lets walkers take in views of Old Portsmouth, the Camber and Gunwharf Quays.
    Dog walkers enjoying Southsea Common, Southsea.Dog walkers enjoying Southsea Common, Southsea.
