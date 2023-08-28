Portsmouth Water receives prestigious award for outstanding performance in health and safety

Portsmouth Water's Jamie Grady with the company's award from the RoSPA

The company has received a Distinction Award from The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, the highest award that RoSPA can bestow.

Bob Taylor, Chief Executive Officer for Portsmouth Water, enthused: “We are extremely proud to receive this prestigious award.

"It is a recognition of our long-standing commitment to safety and our belief that everyone deserves to work in a safe environment.

"We are committed to continuing our work in safety and to making our workplace even safer in the years to come.”

In addition to receiving the RoSPA Distinction Award, Portsmouth Water also placed first in the water industry for the first quarter results of C-MeX (April-June 2023).

C-MeX measures the experience customers have with their water company when contacting them and overall customer perceptions.

Matt Hamilton, Chief Customer Officer for Portsmouth Water, said: “We are beyond thrilled to have placed first in C-MeX.

"This award is a recognition of the hard work and dedication of our employees, particularly in customer services and out in the field who are committed to providing our customers with the best possible service.”

Portsmouth Water is the provider of water supply services in parts of Hampshire and west Sussex. The company employs over 200 people and provides drinking water to over 326,000 homes and businesses.

The water they use is derived from the chalk of the South Downs and is abstracted from wells, boreholes, springs and the River Itchen.

The springs at Havant and Bedhampton are thought to be the largest group of springs used for public supplies in Europe.

Their business area covers 868 square kilometres (335 square miles) from the River Meon in Hampshire to the River Arun in west Sussex.