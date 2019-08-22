Have your say

A £400,000 overhaul has transformed a Yates bar in Portsmouth into a sports bar, which is now open for business.

The Dockyard, owned by pub company Stonegate, features 22 TV screens, a retro games zone, and a menu that will serve rainbow bagel burgers.

The bar is also fitted with several pool tables.

The bar had served as a Yates for more than a decade, before closing at the end of July for four weeks to undergo the overhaul.

General manger, Dan Woods, said the venue was 'perfect for students, families, and sports fans alike' with food served all day and a variety of non-alcoholic drinks.

He said: 'We are really excited to open The Dockyard to the people of Portsmouth.

The new bar features a retro games zone for fans of old school consoles.

'We have such an amazing range of offers and events on to ensure the best day and night out for everyone.'

The bar's 22 HDTV screens will broadcast a variety of sporting events, including football, boxing, NFL and netball, with table service for allocated sports tables.

Hungry visitors can enjoy food from 9am to 10pm every day, including 25p chicken wings on Wing Wednesday, Pancake Thursday, and 'Friesday.'

Aiming to please any foodie with an Instagram account, the bar will also offer a Rainbow Bagel Tower Burger, which includes two 3oz burgers, a grilled chicken breast, two Cumberland sausages,slow-cooked beef in BBQ sauce, burger cheese, and a two rashers of crispy bacon.

For those looking for a simpler dish, a two-patty cheese burger and a pint will cost £9.95.

Vegetarians have not been forgotten, with the menu including gluten-based chicken substitutes, Soya Keema, and the Moving Mountains Burger, a veggie burger than 'bleeds' beetroot juice.

Breakfast menu additions include the Buffalo Florentine Pancake and the Buffalo Benedict Pancake.

Beer will be provided by a selection of craft breweries, as well as drinks from Punk Dog, Chicago's Goose Island, and Camden Town Brewery.

The fight between Lomchenko and Campbell will be broadcast next Saturday at 8pm.

The bar is open Monday to Saturday 9am to 11pm, opening 10am Sunday, and with extended hours to 2am on Friday and Saturday.