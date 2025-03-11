Portsmouth’s 2025 spotlight event

An event where people don’t just fly flags…they wear them with PRIDE!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Which words come to mind when you picture a parade? Perhaps words like colour, community, and celebration? As alliterative as these are, they’ve never been more fitting than when describing an exciting flagship event coming to Southsea Common this summer.

Thanks to the unwavering dedication of passionate volunteers, Portsmouth has been chosen as the host city for PRIDE 2025. The celebration will take place on 7th June 2025, with a week of community-driven events leading up to the big day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is no small achievement, especially considering there are over 260 community-run Pride organisations across the UK. As Andi Herring, co-chair of UKPON, explained, Portsmouth was selected "with a strong majority."

Love Portsmouth shop

Now, as the countdown begins, anticipation is building across the city. With national attention set to turn to Portsmouth, it’s the perfect time to recognise and celebrate the dedicated volunteers who make Portsmouth Pride possible, bringing this prestigious event to the city for the very first time.

Portsmouth Pride is passionate about making the city one of the UK’s most inclusive and diverse places for LGBTQ+ individuals to live, work, and study.

CP Robinson, from Portsmouth Pride, shared:

"We’re so honoured to have been awarded the title and are looking forward to putting Portsmouth Pride on the national stage."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HFC Bunting

Beyond the title and achievements, what truly defines Portsmouth Pride is its vibrant and diverse spirit. The parade and festivities are renowned for bursting with colour, representing the passion, inclusivity, and strength of the LGBTQ+ community.

Adding even more colour to the event is Hampshire Flag Company (HFC). Selected as the official print provider, HFC will bring a rainbow of celebration to life with flags, bunting, banners, giant deckchairs, and more.

This partnership between Portsmouth Pride and HFC is built on shared passion as both are deeply committed to supporting the community. HFC, based in Waterlooville, has long dedicated its efforts to local charities and cultural celebrations in Portsmouth.

CP Robinson expressed his excitement about the collaboration:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“HFC are really making it possible for us to brand the event in a stunning way. Rod and the team at HFC have been incredible to work with; so responsive and all their products are high quality. But, what I really love is how we can throw weird and wonderful ideas at them for branding/wrapping/creating - and they run with it! They're also very community minded and have been the first to get involved in some of our new projects and ideas as well as working with our partners, which is really refreshing to see."

Rod Sessions, Sales and Marketing Manager at HFC, shares CP’s enthusiasm for this collaboration, commenting:

"Portsmouth hosting PRIDE 2025 is a coup that should not be underestimated. This is an event we are wholeheartedly proud to partner with. It’s not just about flying flags, it’s about wearing them with pride."

These words, from both parties, capture the powerful essence of PRIDE. Whether marching in the parade, spectating from the side-lines, or simply witnessing the city unite, it’s impossible not to be swept up in the wave of emotion, passion, and unwavering freedom that defines Pride.