Aspex Gallery director Joanne Bushnell opens the Clarke Reynolds exhibition in April 2022

Aspex, based in Gunwharf Quays, brings new art and ideas to the heart of Portsmouth. And the charity which runs the gallery believes art makes everyone’s lives better, brings joy, broadens minds, facilitates learning and creates meaningful connections in our communities.

They are now looking for new trustees to support them in achieving those aims.

Aspex’s director Joanne Bushnell said: ‘It is an exciting and rewarding time to join the charity, as we focus on improving access to cultural opportunities for our participants, including people with dementia, children and young people, and the refugee and asylum seeker community, as well as engaging those in Portsmouth and the surrounding area who may have not visited the gallery or interacted with contemporary visual art before.’

They are particularly looking to appoint new trustees with experience and or expertise in finance, artistic practice, education/learning, and the environment.

Maricar Jagger, refugee coordinator for the diocese of Portsmouth and Aspex trustee added: ‘Being an Aspex trustee is an opportunity for me to give back to my community, while also providing me with an overview of an entire organisation. The experience has enhanced the opportunities I have had in my working life, supporting me to learn vital leadership skills.’

To find out more about becoming a trustee go to aspex.org.uk/opportunities.

Prospective trustees are also invited to an informal meeting at Aspex on Sunday, September 25 at midday with chair of the trustees Dr Dawn Langley and Joanne.

E-mail [email protected] to book, or if you cannot attend but would like to arrange a chat.