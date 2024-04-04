The shops, office suites, pubs and warehouses in this article are either for sale, to let or going through planning permission.
From former high street giants like Wilko and Matalan to defunct pubs, here are 19 large commercial units in the Portsmouth area awaiting a new lease of life.
1. Former Matalan - Portsmouth
Matalan, on Station Road, Portsmouth shut in September last year as the discount retail brand relocated to The Pompey Centre. Earlier this year, planswere unveiled for a brand new multi-million pound office building which is being proposed to be built at the former Matalan car park site. Called ‘No 1 The Goodsyard’ in recognition of the site’s early use as railway sidings serving the original Portsmouth and Southsea railway station, the proposals are for a four-storey office building with environmental credentials.You can find out more about the plans here: https://thegoodsyard.site/.Picture: Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse
2. Debenhams - Commercial Road
Debenhams in Portsmouth's Commercial Road did not open following a Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. Plans have been drawn up which will see new homes created within the city's "first skyscraper" at the site for local residents, as well as shops and other much-needed community facilities. It follows a “clear message” which came from local people who were consulted on the Jubilee Place project – which is being organised by developer Phil Salmon Ltd - also expressed a desire for “housing for local people” of “quality design” with “quality amenity space” as well as parking and public transport links. Find out more here: www.jubileeplace.co.uk. Photo: -
3. Playlands Amusements
Playlands Amusements is a disused unit on the corner bewteen Commercial Road and Lake Road. Various new uses have been suggested for the building including a city council drop-in centre as part of the City Centre North regeneration scheme. Photo: Joe Buncle Photo: -
4. Waterlooville Model Centre - 225 Commercial Road
Before its closure, the Waterlooville Model Centre was a hub for hobbyists to assembly kits to make miniature aircraft and other scale models. Photo: -