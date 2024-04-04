2 . Debenhams - Commercial Road

Debenhams in Portsmouth's Commercial Road did not open following a Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. Plans have been drawn up which will see new homes created within the city's "first skyscraper" at the site for local residents, as well as shops and other much-needed community facilities. It follows a “clear message” which came from local people who were consulted on the Jubilee Place project – which is being organised by developer Phil Salmon Ltd - also expressed a desire for “housing for local people” of “quality design” with “quality amenity space” as well as parking and public transport links. Find out more here: www.jubileeplace.co.uk. Photo: -