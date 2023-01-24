Fifth Elevation Limited is a Portsmouth company that serves clients across the south of England and London.

One of its biggest projects to date is the Brent Cross Substation.

The new billion-pound complex will power the entirety of Cross Town, including 6,700 new homes and 280,000m2 of offices, shops, and leisure spaces. The Brent Cross Town team aims to source all of its electricity supplies from 100 percent renewable sources.

Fifth Elevation helped develop the Brent Cross Substation.

Luke Davis, a senior design manager for Fifth Elevation Limited who worked on the project, said: ‘We are utterly proud, we take the artist's project, and develop it the best we can while maintaining their vision.’

The structure is part of Argent's £8bn redevelopment of Brent Cross. The infrastructure stands approximately 21 metres tall and 52 metres long, making it taller than the Angel of the North and one of Europe's largest regeneration projects.

The panels move in order to create a kaleidoscope effect, which symbolises the movement around the structure, and inspiration has been taken from billboards and funfairs.

Mr Davis added: ‘All of our projects are a fabrication of our models.’The multicoloured and striped infrastructure has received high praise from the Brent community and the project sits at the forefront of the economic promises made as it has utilised recycled materials such as unused oil pipelines, which will reduce carbon emissions by more than 40 percent.

The company is currently working on the Portsmouth international cruise Terminal, which has had an £11.25m worth of funding pumped into it.

