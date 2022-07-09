It’s now 10 wins out of 10 for P & S after a six-wicket Division 3 victory over Havant 3rds once again underlined their fourth tier title credentials.

Chasing 164 for victory, the hosts were in a spot of trouble at St James’ Hospital at 68-4 with top scorers Jack Davies and Matt Benfield both back in the pavilion.

But Bollom and Tom Benfield - batting at Nos 5 and 6 respectively - shared a match-winning, unbroken fifth wicket stand of 96.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Peach bowling for Portsmouth & Southsea against Havant 2nds. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Bollom struck nine fours in his undefeated 58, while Benfield hit three fours and a six in his 27 not out.

P & S captain Ben Saunders had earlier bagged his second best league figures after Havant had chosen to bat (a brave decision bearing in mind P & S have more bonus bowling points than anyone else in the SPL).

Saunders took 5-47 as the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals to be bowled out for 163 (Keiron Dunstan 3-47). Saunders’ best haul remains his 6-27 against Tichborne Park last year.

Jono Willey bowling for Portsmouth & Southsea against Havant 2nds. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Simon Loat (38), Ben Turk (34) and opener Andrew Galliers (20) and Pete Hayward (26 not out) were Havant’s main contributors.

*Gosport Borough’s decision to bat first against Sway backfired when they suffered an eight-wicket caning in the New Forest.

Jon Waller bagged 4-43 - including dismissing Scott Taylor and Viv Richards for ducks - as Borough sagged to 58-5.

Jacob Harris, who the previous week had blasted 158, Gosport’s highest SPL score of the 21st century, managed just 12 this time.

Portsmouth & Southsea's Jono Willey, right, celebrates a wicket against Havant 2nds. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Tyrel Chicot smashed five fours and two sixes in an 18-ball 40 but the visitors were dismissed for 133 (Jon Grasham 3-28).

Opener Will Crossley (1) departed early, but Sway were guided home thanks to a 114-run second wicket stand between skipper Tim Noble (66) and Greg Jones (41 not out).

Their seventh win in 10 games kept them second and on course for back-to-back promotions following last year’s Hampshire League elevation.