Middle order pair dig Portsmouth & Southsea out of a hole to maintain Southern Premier League winning run – after skipper Saunders bags five-wicket haul

Middle order pair Chris Bollom and Tom Benfield dug Portsmouth & Southsea out of a hole - enabling them to extend their 100 per cent Southern Premier League run.

By Simon Carter
Saturday, 9th July 2022, 8:47 pm
Updated Saturday, 9th July 2022, 9:01 pm

It’s now 10 wins out of 10 for P & S after a six-wicket Division 3 victory over Havant 3rds once again underlined their fourth tier title credentials.

Chasing 164 for victory, the hosts were in a spot of trouble at St James’ Hospital at 68-4 with top scorers Jack Davies and Matt Benfield both back in the pavilion.

But Bollom and Tom Benfield - batting at Nos 5 and 6 respectively - shared a match-winning, unbroken fifth wicket stand of 96.

Jake Peach bowling for Portsmouth & Southsea against Havant 2nds. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Bollom struck nine fours in his undefeated 58, while Benfield hit three fours and a six in his 27 not out.

P & S captain Ben Saunders had earlier bagged his second best league figures after Havant had chosen to bat (a brave decision bearing in mind P & S have more bonus bowling points than anyone else in the SPL).

Saunders took 5-47 as the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals to be bowled out for 163 (Keiron Dunstan 3-47). Saunders’ best haul remains his 6-27 against Tichborne Park last year.

Jono Willey bowling for Portsmouth & Southsea against Havant 2nds. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Simon Loat (38), Ben Turk (34) and opener Andrew Galliers (20) and Pete Hayward (26 not out) were Havant’s main contributors.

*Gosport Borough’s decision to bat first against Sway backfired when they suffered an eight-wicket caning in the New Forest.

Jon Waller bagged 4-43 - including dismissing Scott Taylor and Viv Richards for ducks - as Borough sagged to 58-5.

Jacob Harris, who the previous week had blasted 158, Gosport’s highest SPL score of the 21st century, managed just 12 this time.

Portsmouth & Southsea's Jono Willey, right, celebrates a wicket against Havant 2nds. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Tyrel Chicot smashed five fours and two sixes in an 18-ball 40 but the visitors were dismissed for 133 (Jon Grasham 3-28).

Opener Will Crossley (1) departed early, but Sway were guided home thanks to a 114-run second wicket stand between skipper Tim Noble (66) and Greg Jones (41 not out).

Their seventh win in 10 games kept them second and on course for back-to-back promotions following last year’s Hampshire League elevation.

Andrew Galliers (Havant 2nds) v Portsmouth & Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
