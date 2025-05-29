Portsmouth’s first dedicated tattoo removal studio opens its doors

Old Flame Tattoo Removal brings expert laser services to Southsea

Tattoo regret just met its match. Old Flame Tattoo Removal, the area’s only dedicated tattoo removal studio, has officially opened its doors, offering expert laser services from a brand-new, stylish location at 10 Grove Road South, PO5 3QT.

Founded by laser specialist Gemma Braithwaite, Old Flame builds on three years of professional experience in the field. Previously operating from a popular home clinic, Gemma has earned a reputation for safe, effective, and personalised treatments—helping clients fade or fully remove unwanted ink with confidence.

“After years of working closely with clients in my home clinic, I saw a growing demand for a professional space focused purely on tattoo removal,” says Gemma. “Old Flame is more than just a clinic—it’s a fresh start. I wanted to create somewhere that feels welcoming, private, and totally judgement-free.”

The new studio uses advanced laser technology—the Polaris medical-grade Q-switched YAG laser—to treat a wide range of tattoos, with tailored treatment plans that prioritise skin health, realistic outcomes, and long-term results. Whether clients are clearing skin for a fresh tattoo or saying goodbye to a past mistake, Old Flame offers the experience and honesty they deserve.

Old Flame is also home to two exciting collaborators. Bobbie, with Rosavena, offers SPMU brows and semi-permanent freckles, while Dien, with NovaDerm, provides expert skin rejuvenation, anti-ageing injectables, dermal fillers, polynucleotides, and fat dissolving. Together, the team offers a holistic approach to skin confidence, all under one roof.

Clients are already sharing glowing reviews. One, Jodie, said: “I had this tattoo from my teenage years that I regretted every time I looked at it. After just two sessions, the results are incredible… Gemma made the whole thing easy. She’s friendly, professional, and clearly knows her stuff. You feel in safe hands the second you walk in.”

About Old Flame Tattoo Removal

Old Flame Tattoo Removal is Portsmouth’s only studio dedicated entirely to laser tattoo removal. Founded by experienced technician Gemma Braithwaite, Old Flame specialises in safe, honest, and effective treatment in a stylish and supportive setting.