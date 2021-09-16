Portsmouth's first Innovation Awards is looking for entries - it's free to enter, here's how and why you should

Subsea Craft team near the vessel at Old Portsmouth on September 7 Picture: Habibur Rahman

As The News prepares to hold its inaugural Innovation Awards, people are being urged to put themselves and their businesses forward to win one of 10 honours.

Whether you’ve invented a new piece of equipment, pioneered a new way of doing things, created new software or an app, launched an innovative new business, invested in new technology or upgraded a traditional method, there are many ways innovation comes into our daily lives.

The city is brimming with new ideas and this exciting new event will showcase what’s already being achieved in the Portsmouth area and also create a buzz around our digital, innovation and creative sectors to encourage more innovators into the city.

The scheme has been backed by Portsmouth City Council. Councillor Ben Dowling, the cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development, said the authority is proud to support the city’s first Innovation Awards.

He said: ‘The council is delighted to partner with The News to launch these awards. We have a vision to make Portsmouth Britain's premier waterfront technology and innovation city.

‘It is high time we celebrated the amazing innovation demonstrated by our wonderful businesses in the city, especially in such sectors as marine and maritime, advanced manufacturing and engineering and digital and creative.’

Cllr Dowling’s views were echoed by Mark Waldron, Editor of The News.

He said: ‘Every day we see excellent examples of innovation within the businesses in our area.

‘Earlier this week we ran a story about Subsea’s new £10m Victa prototype, which is a remarkable piece of kit, and one that has been designed, built and tested in Portsmouth.

‘The craft can travel across the water at top speeds, before diving underwater, it’s a great example of the innovation happening right here, right now. That’s why I’m delighted hold these awards - and I encourage everyone to enter, however small their innovation might be.’

The awards are free to enter, submissions close on October 8.

The inaugural Innovation Awards will take place on November 4 at the Village Hotel in Portsmouth.

The event, organised by JPIMedia and The News, has been made possible thanks to the sponsorship of BAE Systems, the University of Portsmouth, Portsmouth Water and the Solent LEP.

There are still sponsorship opportunities available, for more email [email protected]

:: For details on how to enter, or to register for event updates, go to portsmouthinnovation.co.uk.