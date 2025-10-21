Portsmouth’s last remaining Pizza Hut restaurant set to close after the company fell into administration
Pizza Hut has revealed the locations of 68 restaurants if its restaurants which will close which includes the site off Binnacle Way at North Harbour. The company will also shut 11 delivery sites as part of a restructuring which will put 1,210 workers at risk of redundancy.
However, no delivery location in Hampshire are earmarked for closure with locations in Portsmouth, Waterlooville, Havant, Fareham and Gosport expected to remain open.
It is the latest branch to close in the city which previously also had locations in the city centre and Southsea.
DC London Pie, the firm running Pizza Hut’s UK dine-in restaurants under a franchise deal, appointed administrators from corporate finance firm FTI on Monday. American hospitality giant Yum! Brands, which owns the global Pizza Hut business, said it has now bought the UK restaurant operation in a pre-pack administration deal, saving 64 sites.
Here are the locations of Pizza Hut restaurants set for closure:
Dine In restaurant locations
- Ashton, Lancashire
- Beckton, London
- Bolton, Lancashire
- Bournemouth, Dorset
- Bradford Vicar Lane, West Yorkshire
- Brighton Marina, East Sussex
- Bristol, Avon
- Cardiff, South Glamorgan
- Carlisle, Cumbria
- Chatham, Kent
- Clacton, Essex
- Cortonwood, South Yorkshire
- Crawley, West Sussex
- Cribbs Causeway, Avon
- Croydon, Surrey
- Dudley, West Midlands
- Dundee, Dundee
- Durham City, County Durham
- Eastbourne, East Sussex
- Edinburgh, Scotland
- Edinburgh Fountain Park
- Edinburgh Kinnaird Park
- Enfield, Middlesex
- Falkirk, Scotland
- Feltham, Middlesex
- Finchley Lido, London
- Great Yarmouth, Norfolk
- Greenwich, London
- Grimsby, Lincolnshire
- Hartlepool, Cleveland
- Hayes, Middlesex
- Hereford, Herefordshire
- Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
- Hull, East Yorkshire
- Inverness, Scotland
- Kettering, Northamptonshire
- Kidderminster, Worcestershire
- Lancaster, Lancashire
- Leeds Colton Mill, West Yorkshire
- Leeds Kirkstall Road, West Yorkshire
- Leeds White Rose, West Yorkshire
- Liverpool, Merseyside
- Llanelli, Dyfed
- Lowestoft, Suffolk
- Manchester Fort, Lancashire
- Middlesbrough, Cleveland
- Norwich, Norfolk
- Oldham, Lancashire
- Portsmouth, Hampshire
- Preston, Lancashire
- Reading Gate, Berkshire
- Rhyl, Clwyd
- Rochdale, Lancashire
- Romford, Essex
- Russell Square, London
- Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire
- Shrewsbury, Shropshire
- Silverlink, Tyne & Wear
- Solihull, West Midlands
- St Helens, Merseyside
- Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire
- Thanet, Kent
- Tower Park, Dorset
- Truro, Cornwall
- Urmston, Lancashire
- Wellingborough, Northamptonshire
- Wigan, Lancashire
- Yeovil, Somerset
Delivery site locations
- Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
- Bletchley, Milton Keynes
- Coventry North, West Midlands
- Coventry West, West Midlands
- Dunstable, Bedfordshire
- Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire
- Luton, Bedfordshire
- Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire
- Rugby, Warwickshire
- Uxbridge, Middlesex
- Wolverton, Milton Keynes