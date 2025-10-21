Portsmouth’s leading south coast business campus wins Best Workplace Experience

By Peter Harris
Contributor
Published 21st Oct 2025, 11:29 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 09:04 BST
YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms
Portsmouth’s leading business campus, Lakeside North Harbour, won the Best Workplace Experience of the Year at the IWFM Impact Awards.

At this year's workplace and facilities management industry's most prestigious event, Lakeside was honoured with an award recognising a major milestone in the campus’s evolution: the launch of ‘My Lakeside’, a Workplace Experience Digital Platform designed to connect, inform, and engage the campus community.

Most Popular

Since the launch of ‘My Lakeside’, through Avison Young, who manage the Lakeside business campus, the onsite community spirit has increased by 20%, this is measured through annual occupier surveys. Ongoing feedback can be quickly and easily generated through the app, which provides vital insight used to continuously improve customer experience solutions and site facilities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This award is recognition of Lakeside's commitment to inclusive work cultures and providing quality work environments, which Lakeside North Harbour and Portsmouth City Council value highly.

IWFMplaceholder image
IWFM

Emma Parkin, Head of Engagement, Avison Young: “We are thrilled that the team has been recognised at the IWFM Awards this year, for our work on the My Lakeside platform—which we designed to elevate occupier experience and transform how people connect with their workplace. To be recognised as a standout in innovation, engagement, and impact is a huge achievement, and everyone involved in making this happen is very proud.”

Simon Bateman, Asset Manager at Lakeside North Harbour, said: “Our campus offers an inspiring and relaxing environment, creating a unique experience for everyone. This includes our commitment to occupier experience, with a 130-acre site that sets us apart, alongside modern facilities for all.

"Lakeside is more than just a workplace; it's a collaborative environment redefining the concept of where and how we work.”

For more information or to enquire about space at Lakeside North Harbour, visit lakesidenorthharbour.com.

Related topics:PortsmouthPortsmouth City Council
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice