Portsmouth's Pitt Street Skate Park to host adrenaline-filled festival combining music and extreme sports

Portsmouth’s indoor skate park – opened last year inside a disused supermarket – will host its first music festival this weekend.
By Joe Buncle
Published 28th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 23:18 BST

Pitt Street Indoor Skate Park, housed in the former Sainsbury’s building on Commercial Road, will host the ‘Bank Holiday Bonanza’ on May 26, 27, and 28 which promises to be an event where ‘music, adrenaline, and excitement collide’. The three-day festival kicks off this Saturday and runs until the bank holiday Monday.

The festival will feature music from punk, hip-hop and psychedelic artists alongside ‘thrilling’ displays of extreme sports such as skateboarding, BMXing, scootering, and inline rollerblading. Revellers can also purchase food and drink from a number of independent traders.

Pitt Street Indoor Skatepark founder Jake Skinner said: ‘Pitt St Bank Holiday Bonanza is the perfect way of showcasing local talent and a wide variety of different creative expressions from around the county. Not only do we have a plethora of alternative sounds on the main stage and in the temple wheels, where we will be hosting roller discos and late night disco parties.

‘The skatepark remains fully functioning throughout the weekend accessible for public use along with jams, prizes, and giveaways. If you didn’t already know, we are a non-profit here at Pitt St so all the money made from this event goes into keeping the fire burning.’

Bands in the inaugaral line-up – which has more than 20 confirmed artists – include Dead Rabbits, The Stayawakes, Pest Control, The Strongest Tool and Sad Palace, with more still to be announced.Tickets will cost £20 per day or £50 for the whole weekend and are available online.

Max Dougan (28) tests on the ramps at the Pitt Street Skatepark. Picture: Mike CooterMax Dougan (28) tests on the ramps at the Pitt Street Skatepark. Picture: Mike Cooter
Max Dougan (28) tests on the ramps at the Pitt Street Skatepark. Picture: Mike Cooter
