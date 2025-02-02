Portsmouth’s wellness studio attracts range of specialist teachers

Poolhouse, one of Albert Road’s newest additions, has been a huge hit amongst wellbeing enthusiasts.

The light and airy studio is attracting a wide range of specialists from yoga teachers to manifestation facilitators to breathwork practitioners and more.

Not only is the space big enough to accommodate classes of over 20 people, it provides a calming and inspiring environment for all things zen.

With an affordable pricing structure, Poolhouse has designed its space to support local businesses looking to create communities through events and classes. Plus, with professional photography, lighting and podcast equipment, businesses can produce high quality content for use in marketing and on social media too.

Event workshop by Coachedby_bex

This has brought a new energy to Albert Road and is attracting a wave of local health and wellbeing influencers such as Emily Dunst, Lottie Kimber and Hayley Madigan, who have been using the space for filming classes, workshops or content creation.

Residents hope this will create a ripple effect in the area, encouraging a wider wellness movement in Portsmouth.

Check out Poolhousestudio.co.uk and see the latest events https://www.instagram.com/poolhouse_uk/