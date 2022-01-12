Positive Eats brings fresh and healthy takeaway superfoods to Southsea

Positive Eats opened on January 10 in Winter Road, Southsea, bringing fresh and healthy homemade salad bowls, juices and more to Portsmouth.

Owners Lynsay and Laurence Groves had been selling homemade juices from their home for the past year, and had the idea to open a shop last October after friends were asking them for food suggestions and recipes to accompany the juices.

As nutritionists themselves and with one of their two sons having various allergies, Lynsay and Laurence understand the importance of preparing food from scratch and the health benefits from juicing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owners Laurence and Lyndsay Groves outside Positive Eats. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Lynsay said: ‘We’ve been juicing for years because I’ve got lupus, we started making them for sick friends for free over lockdown and they saw massive differences.

‘There has become a massive demand for it, I think since Covid people are more aware of what they’re putting into their bodies. I’d say we’re 90% gluten free and vegan, we just want to bring it back to basics and help make Portsmouth a healthier place.’

Three months after the initial idea Positive Eats has opened its first ‘grab and go’ shop, offering customisable salad bowls, sourdough with a range of toppings and fresh juices. All the recipes are Lynsay’s and she said she came up with one of the juice recipes when she was 14 years old.

Owner Laurence Groves, Emma Terracciano, Courtney Farmer, Lyndsay Groves and Harley Farmer outside Positive Eats. Picture: Habibur Rahman

She said: ‘All the food is freshly made in house, we’ve made homemade dressings and salad, homemade pickled cabbage, roasted vegetables, salmon, teriyaki chicken, all of it is freshly made here.’

The bowls begin with a base of rice, whole grain pasta or courgetti, then customers can pick from the vast range of homemade toppings and dressings.

Lynsay said she’s also making healthy banana bread and brownies to add some treats to the menu, and soon hopes to set up outdoor seating for customers.

The juice company, Positive Juice, will be opening a shop of its own in Southsea later this year, and Lynsay and Laurence hope to expand the Positive Life brand across Portsmouth and beyond, making fresh and healthy takeaway food accessible to everyone.

Positive Eats on Winter Road, Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

To find out more, visit Positive Life UK on Instagram and positivelifeuk.com.

Emma Terracciano preparing one of the salad bowls. Picture: Habibur Rahman