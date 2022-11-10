Poundland announces it will hire 1,200 extra workers over Christmas period

The discount retailer confirmed it planned to take on around 1,200 seasonal colleagues to work in stores across the UK and Ireland in the run up to this Christmas.

The temporary shop floor roles will end on Christmas Eve, though some colleagues may be taken on permanently where roles are available.

Poundland has stores across the Portsmouth area. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Simon Wells, Poundland & Dealz’ people director said: ‘The extra recruits will help us make sure that our stores are great places to work and shop at the busiest time of year.’

In addition to Christmas Day, Poundland confirmed it had told its colleagues back in September that for the third year in a row all its stores will be closed on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day to give colleagues a well-deserved break.

As a thank-you to all 18,000 members of the Poundland and Dealz team for all their hard work, they will each receive a £25 voucher to spend in store between December and January and that their regular colleague discount will double from 10 per cent to 20 per cent during November.

‘We really appreciate how hard colleagues work during the year and are closing the stores on the extra days over Christmas and New Year so they enjoy a well-deserved break with friends and family,’ added Simon.

Advertisement Hide Ad