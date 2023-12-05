A popular discount retailer in Fareham high street has officially announced that it will be relocating to a recently-closed shopfront.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding where the retailer might be moving to but the former Marks & Spencer and the Wilko stores were the most likely contenders.

A spokesperson for Poundland has now confirmed that the shop will be moving into the Wilko unit at 74 West Street, Markey Quay Shopping Centre, Fareham, and it will be opening its doors to welcome customers on December 9.

Poundland in Market Quay, Fareham, will be closing but a spokesperson has confirmed the location that the store will be moving into. Picture: Sarah Standing