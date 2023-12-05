News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Poundland in Fareham announces re-location into former Wilko unit in high street - here's when it will open

A popular discount retailer in Fareham high street has officially announced that it will be relocating to a recently-closed shopfront.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Dec 2023, 10:33 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 10:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Poundland, located in Unit 7, Market Quay, 3 Cremer Mall, will be closing up shop on December 8 and moving to a new unit in the high street.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding where the retailer might be moving to but the former Marks & Spencer and the Wilko stores were the most likely contenders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Poundland has now confirmed that the shop will be moving into the Wilko unit at 74 West Street, Markey Quay Shopping Centre, Fareham, and it will be opening its doors to welcome customers on December 9.

Most Popular
Poundland in Market Quay, Fareham, will be closing but a spokesperson has confirmed the location that the store will be moving into. Picture: Sarah StandingPoundland in Market Quay, Fareham, will be closing but a spokesperson has confirmed the location that the store will be moving into. Picture: Sarah Standing
Poundland in Market Quay, Fareham, will be closing but a spokesperson has confirmed the location that the store will be moving into. Picture: Sarah Standing

The lease agreement was officially confirmed on December 4 and Fareham will be the 64th Wilko store that the company has re-opened as a Poundland since its recent departure from the high street.

For more information about the store opening, click here.

Related topics:FarehamPoundlandWilko