Poundland in Fareham announces re-location into former Wilko unit in high street - here's when it will open
and live on Freeview channel 276
Poundland, located in Unit 7, Market Quay, 3 Cremer Mall, will be closing up shop on December 8 and moving to a new unit in the high street.
There has been a lot of speculation surrounding where the retailer might be moving to but the former Marks & Spencer and the Wilko stores were the most likely contenders.
A spokesperson for Poundland has now confirmed that the shop will be moving into the Wilko unit at 74 West Street, Markey Quay Shopping Centre, Fareham, and it will be opening its doors to welcome customers on December 9.
The lease agreement was officially confirmed on December 4 and Fareham will be the 64th Wilko store that the company has re-opened as a Poundland since its recent departure from the high street.