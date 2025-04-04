Premier Modular delivers four-storey education building to Hampshire school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Premier Modular, a leading offsite manufacturer, is providing King’s Academy Bay House School, in Gosport, with the second largest education building to date across four storeys amidst major estate redevelopment. The company will provide a cutting-edge, four-storey building in partnership with Kier, through the Department for Education’s School Rebuilding Programme. The temporary building will ensure a high quality teaching facility and maintain outdoor space for students as the school undertakes this major step forward in modernising its facilities.

After an extensive planning process, Premier Modular will undertake the installation of 133 modular units, which will make up 44 classrooms, ranging from IT and science rooms to music and food tech rooms, as well as offices, common rooms and staff rooms, and will be in use by the school for two and a half years. The design of a four-storey building was key to preserving valuable outdoor space for students, while the majority of the school estate is redeveloped. The ability to stack modular units allowed for an efficient and flexible approach, enabling Kier to operate effectively with the limited footprint available.

Unique to this project is the phased use of the building, with two design specifications required over the course of the two and half year period. After the first year and a half, the classrooms will be converted to suit evolving needs on site, including changing design and technology space into science labs. Premier Modular will carry out an internal reconfiguration of the building in line with the second design on site, ensuring minimal disruption to the school environment.

This is Premier Modular’s second largest education project to date in an education environment across four storeys, providing an innovative solution to maximising space in a live school environment.

Mark Rooney, Rental Divisional Director, Premier Modular, said: “This is a groundbreaking project for us. Not only is it our second largest temporary school build, but thanks to the ability to stack modular units, we can provide an innovative solution to maximise space in a busy environment. Working closely with Kier, we’ve created the design to align with the project’s evolving needs, ensuring a solution that works for all.”