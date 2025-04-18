Primark expands click and collect service to 24 more stores with Portsmouth amongst the list
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Primark announced last April that it would roll out its brand new click and collect service to all stores in England, Scotland and Wales by the end of this year.
The popular chain has now added 24 more stores to its click and collect service, which means that more than three-quarters (158) of its stores offer the collection service.
Portsmouth Primark, located in Cascades, is one of the branches that have most recently benefitted from the new service following its latest wave which launched on April 16.
Kari Rodgers, UK Retail Director at Primark, said: “We’re delighted to reveal the next wave of stores to offer Click & Collect, giving more customers the chance to shop online from the great ranges they know and love before collecting in store.
“With summer in sight, it’s just one way we’re making it even easier for everyone to get their summer wardrobe essentials.”
Primark will complete its service rollout to all 187 stores in Great Britain by this summer.
Southampton and Winchester were also part of the latest rollout of the click and collect service.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.