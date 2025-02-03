Property firm marks bicentennial with 200 acts of kindness

PS&B is proud to celebrate a momentous milestone in 2025 – its 200th anniversary.

Founded in 1825 by Joseph Parsons as an auctioneer at 96 North Street in Brighton, PS&B has grown to become a trusted name in the South East of England, with offices in Brighton, Portsmouth and Bognor Regis.

To celebrate this significant milestone, PS&B is launching its 200 Acts of Kindness campaign, a year-long initiative dedicated to giving back to the communities that have supported the company over the years.

Throughout 2025, PS&B will complete 200 meaningful acts of kindness in support of causes close to its heart, with each office selecting a charity of the year: My Sister’s House, Clock Tower Sanctuary and Phoenix Rehoming.

PS&B - 200 years

These organisations were chosen for their significant contributions to the community, each creating lasting, positive change. The acts of kindness will range from fundraising bake sales and donation drives to environmental initiatives, all designed to make a tangible, positive impact on the communities they serve.

Through this campaign, PS&B hopes to inspire others to join in, making the world a better place, one act of kindness at a time.

Karen Baker, chief business development officer at PS&B, said: "We are incredibly proud to celebrate our 200th anniversary, and we wanted to mark this milestone not only by reflecting on our past achievements but also by looking to the future and continuing to make a meaningful difference in the communities that have supported us.

"The 200 Acts of Kindness initiative is our way of giving back and continuing to spread positivity. We’re excited to bring these acts to life and hope to inspire others to do the same."

PS&B logo

Throughout 2025, PS&B invites everyone to follow the campaign’s progress on social media and get involved in spreading kindness. The company hopes its efforts will encourage others to participate, creating a ripple effect of goodwill across the region.

For further information on the 200 Acts of Kindness campaign, please follow PS&B on LinkedIn.

Established in 1825, PS&B is part of the Blue Bombini Group which comprises PS&B, Spratt & Son, Carr & Priddle and Lease X, and is a leading entity in the property services sector.

With offices in Brighton, Portsmouth, Worthing and Bognor Regis the group specialises in block and estate management, property solutions, residential and commercial sales and lettings, auctions, lease extensions, surveying, valuations and insurance.