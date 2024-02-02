Pryzm in Stanhope Road has shut down “with immediate effect” after Rekom UK called in the administrators as part of a restructure. In total, 17 venues across the UK will be no more, with 471 jobs being lost.

Rumours were circulating in the middle of last month that one of the city’s most iconic clubs would bite the dust. Peter Marks, Chairman of Rekom UK, blamed the cost of living crisis, a rise in the National Living Wage, and other economic factors for the closure.

Jon Roden, Rob Parker and Helen Dale of Grant Thornton UK LLP were appointed as joint administrators to seven subsidiary UK companies within the Rekom Group. Mr Roden said venues were shut because they were no longer financially “viable”.

Pryzm has been a prominent nightlife hotspot over the years, after first launching in 2017. Here are 88 pictures of guys and girls living their best lives on nights out over the years. Be sure to click through all the pictures to see if you can spot yourself.

