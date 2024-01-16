A popular nightclub in Portsmouth could be at risk of closing as its parent company is set to hire administrators.

Rekom UK, which owns Pryzm in Stanhope Road, is planning a major restructure and is seeking financial assistance. The plans could see a number of venues shutting across the UK. Rekom UK also owns Switch in Southampton and Cameo in Andover.

The organisation said the decision comes after an “extremely difficult” year for the late-night sector amid pressure from the cost-of-living crisis and surges in the costs of energy and goods. It said tough conditions have particularly affected some of its “larger nightclubs”. The company runs roughly 35 clubs and 12 late-night bars across the country.

Pryzm in Stanhope Road, Portsmouth, could be at risk of closing as parent company Rekom UK is calling in administrators. They own clubs in Southampton, Andover and across the UK. Picture: Matthew Clark.

They added that it had filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators for a number of companies within the group yesterday. Peter Marks, chairman of the firm, said the “notice of intention” gives the business “breathing space and protection” to work with lenders, landlords and other stakeholders on a potential restructuring plan.

Pryzm has been a popular nightlife fixture in Portsmuth for years. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Rekom said recent trade has been particularly impacted by the heavy toll of the higher cost of living on young adults and students who regularly use its venues. It added that it has seen surges in its costs and would face further pressure from needing “to find an extra £2 million in wages” after the Government announced a rise in the minimum wage during the latest autumn statement.

Mr Marks said this “led to us having to accept that the group cannot continue in its current structure”. He added: “We still have a core of successful club and bar businesses and our Nordic brands, Heidi’s Bier Bar in Birmingham and Cardiff and Proud Mary in Cardiff and Swansea have outperformed all expectations. But we must go through this restructure to be able to come out stronger for the future.