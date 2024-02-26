Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Portsmouth venue was deemed financially "unviable" by administrators at Grant Thornton UK LLP. The Deltic Group Limited, the company linked to the Stanhope Road nightclub, has been listed by the government alongside over 500 companies which had not been paying the minimum wage. Between August 28, 2016, and September 14, 2019, 409 employees were underpaid to the tune of £17,571.84.

A company linked to Pryzm Portsmouth has been called out by the government for paying its workers less than the minimum wage. Picture: Matthew Clark.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Deltic Group Limited went into administration on December 17, 2020. The government released the list as 524 employers have breached the National Minimum Wage (NMW) law. Investigations by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) concluded between 2015 and 2023. High street brands including Greggs, B&Q and Game are among the businesses named by the government.

Kevin Hollinrake, minister for enterprise, markets and small business, said: "Employees deserve to get paid properly for the hard work they put in. While the majority of businesses already do the right thing and pay their staff what they are owed, today’s announcement sends a message to the minority who aren’t - that there are repercussions to undercutting hard work from their staff."

A total of 172,000 workers have been underpaid by nearly £16m across the UK. Patricia Rice, independent commissioner at the Low Pay Commission, said: "Since its introduction nearly twenty-five years ago, the national minimum wage has played a vital role in protecting the earnings of the lowest-paid workers in the UK. At a time when the cost-of-living is rising, it is more important than ever that these workers receive the pay to which they are entitled.

"NMW underpayment not only cheats workers of their rightful due, it leaves compliant firms undercut by those who do not abide by the law. By naming the firms responsible for significant underpayment, we raise awareness of the nature and the scale of underpayment and encourage all employers to ensure that they fully comply with the law." The government said robust enforcement action will be taken against employers who do not pay their staff properly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad