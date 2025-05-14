PSA Prime Marine expands operations with college partnership

Multi award-winning yacht maintenance and management company PSA Prime Marine has announced a partnership with South Hampshire College.

The partnership has included the successful integration of two 18-year-old engineering students to undertake their mandatory 50-hour work experience placements. One student, Tamim, has stood out for his initiative, reliability, and aptitude for hands-on yacht maintenance.

Recognising his potential, PSA Prime Marine invited Tamim, who is originally from Iran, to continue working part-time around his college commitments. His role has quickly become vital to the day-to-day operations, contributing across a variety of skilled tasks including varnishing, painting, polishing, mechanical servicing, and plumbing.

“Tamim's work ethic and enthusiasm have been outstanding,” said Pete Stirling, Co-Founder of PSA Prime Marine. “He’s exactly the kind of young person we want to support and develop in this industry. It’s a pleasure to be able to give him the hands-on experience that complements his studies.”

PSA Prime Marine founders Pete and Su Stirling

With increased demand following a successful boat show and a growing client base, the timing of this support has proven invaluable. PSA Prime Marine is now actively refining its marketing strategy and brand presence to drive further expansion opportunities – growth that would not be possible without the help of dedicated, capable team members.

Looking ahead, the company plans to take Tamim on full-time once he completes his course in June and hopes to strengthen its collaboration with the South Hampshire College Group to offer similar opportunities to more students.

“We’re passionate about playing a role in shaping the next generation of marine engineers,” added Su Stirling. “Working closely with the college gives us the opportunity to nurture young talent while offering students real-world experience that directly supports their education.

"Having been a teacher myself, I know just how important it is for young people to put theory into practice. There’s only so much you can learn in a classroom - true growth happens when you're out in the real world, solving real problems. We’ve created an environment here that encourages curiosity, champions dedication, and gives students the space to build confidence and skill through hands-on experience. It’s incredibly rewarding to see that spark when someone realises they’re capable of more than they thought.”

This initiative marks another chapter in PSA Prime Marine’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and investment in the future of the UK marine industry.

Please visit www.psaprimemarine.com to learn more about the wide range of yacht maintenance and concierge services available.