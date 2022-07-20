Unions called for the pay increase to reflect the current cost of living crisis, with inflation rising at its fastest rate in 40 years.

However, prior to the announcement made by the government, ministers hinted that may not be the case, meaning inflation could be pushed even higher.

Since the announcement, health unions have stated that the increase amounts to a real-terms pay cut.

Public sector workers will receive a pay rise following the government's announcement.

As it stands, the current UK inflation rate is 9.1 per cent, however, the Bank of England has predicted that it could reach more than 11 per cent later in the year.

But how much will private sector workers receive?

Here’s everything you need to know:

Who will be affected by the pay rise?

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates that the public sector employs 5.7 million people in the UK.

The sector is responsible for providing all public services in the UK, such as:

-Education

-Emergency services

-Healthcare

-Social care

-Housing

-Refuse collection

The pay rise will affect one in four public servants, with the government providing a list of the professions eligible on Tuesday, July 19.

These include:

-School teachers

-Health workers on the Agenda for Change contract (including nurses, paramedics and midwives)

-Doctors

-Dentists

-Police officers

-The armed forces

-Prison officers

-NHS very senior managers

-The judiciary

-Senior civil servants

-Senior military

-Police and crime commissioners.

How much will workers receive?

Here’s how much the different sectors are set to receive in the agreed pay awards announced by the Government:

NHS workers

The government stated it had accepted recommendations from the independent NHS pay review bodies in full, adding that the pay rise recognises the contribution of NHS staff while balancing the need to protect taxpayers, manage public spending, and not drive up inflation.

All staff under the remit of this year’s pay review will receive a pay rise, with over one million staff under the Agenda for Change contract benefiting from a pay rise of at least £1,400 this year backdated to April 2022.

Those under the contract include nurses, paramedics and midwives.

The lowest earners, such as cleaners and porters, will see a 9.3 per cent increase in their basic pay this year, compared to last year, said the Department for Health.

The average basic pay for nurses will increase from around £35,600 as of March 2022 to around £37,000 and the basic pay for newly qualified nurses will increase by 5.5 per cent, from £25,655 last year to £27,055.

Doctors and dentists within the Doctors and Dentists’ Remuneration Body (DDRB) remit this year will receive a 4.5 per cent pay increase.

Teachers

Teachers will see an increase of between 5 per cent and 8.9 per cent from September 2022, after the government accepted pay recommendations from the independent School Teachers’ Review Body for the upcoming academic year.

The starting salary for educators based outside of London will increase by 8.9 per cent, with salaries reaching £28,000 in the 2022/23 academic year.

Those in the early stages of their careers will also see increases ranging from 5 per cent to 8 per cent depending on experience.

Experienced teachers who have been in the profession for more than five years will see a pay rise of 5 per cent in the next academic year.

The rise is equivalent to an increase of almost £2,100 on the average salary of £42,400 this year.

Police

The Home Office has announced that police officers will receive a pay award of £1,900 from September 1, 2022, which is equivalent to a 5 per cent increase.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: ‘I am pleased to be able to accept the pay review body recommendations in full so that all police officers see a £1,900 salary uplift.

‘It is right that we recognise the extraordinary work of our officers who day in, day out, work tirelessly to keep our streets, communities and country safe.’

Armed Forces

Those employed within the armed forces, including the Royal Navy, army, and Royal Air Force, will receive an extra 3.75 per cent up to the rank of one star.

Officers ranked two or and above will get a 3.5 per cent increase.

Prison wardens

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab announced that all prison staff will receive a pay increase of at least 4 per cent, which is below inflation.