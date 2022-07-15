The Portsmouth North MP’s comments come ahead of the first televised debate between the five remaining candidates, this evening.

Speaking to Sky News ahead of the Channel 4 debate, Ms Mordaunt accused others of engaging in ‘black ops’ and suggested this approach could tarnish the reputation of the Conservative Party.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth North MP, has criticised her fellow Tory leadership contests candidates for launching 'black ops' campaign to try and scupper her chances of winning the leadership contest.

The trade minister said: ‘People obviously are trying to stop me getting into the final because they don't want to run against me.’

Ms Mordaunt is the bookies favourite to win the leadership debate – and in the last vote secured the second-highest number of MPs backing her, behind Rishi Sunak.

But yesterday Ms Mordaunt faced a savage political mauling from former Brexit minister Lord Frost he claimed Ms Mordaunt was too lazy to be prime minister.

Asked by Sky’s political editor about the criticism from the Tory peer, Ms Mordaunt said: ‘People are going to try and stop me, and it's right. That is right. Anyone going for this job needs to be tested and scrutinised.

‘You'll see from my campaign that I'm not engaging in any of that.

‘I am running a positive campaign, and I'm talking in this campaign about the issues that the public are worried about.

‘People are really worried already - and looking ahead to autumn - about the cost of living.

‘I would talk about the merits of my approach, which is to not just win this contest, but to win a general election.

‘And that's why I'm not engaging in any of these black ops.’

The first televised debate will be broadcast at 7.30pm. It will be followed by another debate on ITV on Sunday and one on Tuesday on Sky.

Those remaining in the contest include former chancellor Rishi Sunak, foreign secretary Liz Truss, retired army officer Tom Tugendhat and Kemi Badenoch.

Fareham MP Suella Braverman was knocked out of the contest yesterday.

Ms Mordaunt placed second overall, with Ms Truss in third.